Over 1.5L get the jab in a day

tKolkata: Bengal government on Wednesday conducted more than one lakh vaccination.



This is for the three consecutive days the state has crossed 1 lakh-mark.

On Tuesday, the Health department carried out more than 1.5 lakh vaccinations.

"The third phase of Covid vaccination using the new portal version CoWIN-2 is gradually picking up momentum in the State.

This is the 3rd successive day, where we could cross the one lakh vaccination a day. A total 1,794 sessions were held across the state on Wednesday," a senior health official said.

Around 1,44,322 people were vaccinated on Wednesday out of which 1,26,768 people took the first dose and 19,554 took the second dose.

Around 79,756 people among the vaccinated were in the age group of over 60 while around 17,040 were in the age group 45-59 with comorbidity. Cumulatively around 19.87 lakh people have so far received vaccinations so far in the state. No AEFI was reported on Wednesday.

There are some cases of vomiting reported which were mainly associated with Covid vaccination.

The Health department has already urged the vaccine recipients to mandatorily report any medical symptoms, if it occurred for the first time after vaccination, within seven days.

The concerned doctor will however decide whether this will be accepted as an AEFI or otherwise explained.

Incidentally, a 64-year-old man from Jalpaiguri who received a jab on Monday died at a hospital on Tuesday.

The exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained. Police have initiated a probe.