Over 1.3K Puja committees penalised for illegal power consumption

kolkata: The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has penalised about 1,339 Puja committees for illegal power consumption and earned around Rs 23.53 lakh, cited a press statement issued by the WBSEDCL on October 2.



In 2021, the WBSEDCL had penalised around 1,796 Puja committees and earned revenue of Rs 30.10 lakh.

Around 1,850 LT mobile vans had been deployed round-the-clock to tackle any incident of power disruption or technical fault.

Around 1,440 mobile vans were deployed for emergency purposes. On Sasthi evening, the demand in the WBSEDCL area touched 7,120 MW, including the additional Puja load. On Panchami evening, the demand in the WBSEDCL area remained around 7,560 MW, including the additional Puja load.WBSEDCL gave 44,478 temporary Puja connections this year and earned around Rs 11.26 crore on the account of security deposit from the temporary connections given to the Puja pandals across the state during Durga Puja.