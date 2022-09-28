Over 1.3K new dengue cases reported in Bengal in a day

KOLKATA: Around 1,375 new dengue cases have been detected on Tuesday. Around 724 dengue patients have admitted in government hospitals. The increase in the number of cases is mostly due to a huge number of tests carried out by the state, said Director of Health Services.



Anjali Chakraborty (90), a resident of Paschim Putiari who was admitted to MR Bangur Hospital on September 5 died early on Tuesday morning after being infected with dengue.

Her death certificate said that the patient died of septic shock and dengue viral infection. She was undergoing treatment at the critical care unit of the hospital. On Monday, two dengue deaths were reported. A 26-year-old woman, a resident of Joynagar in South 24-Parganas died in a hospital in south Kolkata while a 5-year-old boy died at Dr BC Roy Hospital.

Dengue death toll in Kolkata has gone up to 9 so far. Dengue positivity rate in Bengal crossed 11 per cent marks on Monday. According to the health department's data on Monday, around 7,682 samples were tested out of which 840 tested positive for Covid.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure early diagnosis of dengue infection in the affected areas, the health department has directed the chief medical officer of health (CMoHs) in all the concerned districts to provide dengue testing kits to the local municipalities so that ELISA tests can be performed without a delay. Rural block hospitals are also collecting samples and sending them to the laboratories tagged with the government run hospitals.

Director of Health Services (DHS) Sidhartha Niyogi said that blood (serum) samples from Block PHCs & Rural Hospitals are being sent to a tagged government lab for test of dengue, so that patients can avail of the testing facility from their block itself. CMOHs have been directed to provide dengue testing kits to the municipalities also that are performing dengue ELISA tests. DHS also said that more cases are being reported from Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Murshidabad, South 24Parganas Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling.

State government asked various civic bodies and also the district administration of various affected districts to remain alert during puja. It may be mentioned here that dengue infected cases have already crossed 1,500 in Kolkata. The city's figure this year exceeded the number of infected people registered by the city in 2019. In the past two years, dengue cases in Kolkata were comparatively low. In 2020, around 453 cases were reported while in 2021, around 289 cases

were reported.