Over 12L took Metro rides during Puja days

kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway has witnessed significant rise in its ridership during Durga Puja this year in comparison to last year.

"Metro Railway has carried 12, 68, 583 passengers from Sashthi (October 11) to Dashami (October 15)," said an official of Kolkata Metro Railway.

He reiterated that during those five days the highest daily footfall was recorded on Sashthi. On that day, 3, 77, 761 passengers took the Metro ride.

On Maha Saptami, 2, 89, 051 passengers availed the services. The footfall recorded on Maha Astami was 2, 45, 013.

Kolkata Metro Railway had also strengthened its security arrangements by opening RPF Assistance Booths at Dakshineswar, Dum Dum, Sovabazar-Sutanuti, Central, Jatin Das Park, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar and Gitanjali Metro stations. Five Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Disaster Management Teams were also deployed at different stations to tackle any emergency situation. Lady RPF teams were deployed in running trains and stations to ensure safety and security of ladies and children. Random train escorting was conducted to prevent any unwanted incident. Anti-sabotage checks were conducted with the help of sniffer dogs and security gadgets. Last year, during the Durga Puja .i.e. Chaturthi to Nabami, Kolkata Metro Railway carried a total number of 3, 35, 319 passengers.