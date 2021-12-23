Over 12K people take out rally to hail UNESCO's heritage tag to Durga Puja

KOLKATA: More than 12,000 people from different walks of life took part in a procession to celebrate UNESCO's recognition to Durga Puja.



Chandrima Bhattacharya, state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister, said: "It is a great moment for the people of Bengal that Durga Puja has received international recognition. Bengal has always believed in cultural and socio-religious mingling."

Debashis Kumar, MLA from Rashbehari, said: "Thousands of people make brisk business during Durga Puja. It is one of the biggest festivals in the world," he remarked, adding "people from different religions and cultural backgrounds take part in Durga Puja."

More than 100 Dhakis in colourful dress took part in the procession, which started from Academy of Fine Arts and ended at Dorina crossing. Baul artistes and Chau dancers performed in the streets and this added more colour to the rally. After coming to power in 2011, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took measures to support the folk artistes and dancers.

The folk artistes are given monthly stipend and perform at programmes during the fairs organised by the state government.

The Patachitrakars, who have been given a new lease of life, joined the rally and displayed their art work. The Bauls and painters from across the state took part in the rally. Puja organisers joined the rally and thanked Mamata Banerjee for taking the initiative to support the clubs to organise Durga Puja.