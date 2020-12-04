Over 11,000 punished for flouting Covid norms in Nov

Kolkata: More than 11,000 people were either prosecuted or arrested in November for alleged violation of 'Total Safety Restrictions' in view of the Covid pandemic across the city.



With the commencement of the unlock phases, Kolkata Police have launched several campaigns to make people aware of the do's and don'ts amid the ongoing pandemic.

Though a majority of the population is following the safety restrictions as per the instruction of the state government and police, some persons are not abiding by the rules.

On November 10, the highest number of prosecutions were recorded for not wearing masks. Around 523 persons had not worn masks.

In the entire month, Kolkata Police prosecuted 9,416 people for not wearing masks. This apart, 1,631 people were either arrested or prosecuted for violation of Complete Safety Restrictions. Also, 449 people were prosecuted for allegedly spitting in public places.

Meanwhile, police personnel—mainly traffic cops, are often seen distributing masks among people. They make people aware why it is necessary to wear a mask for checking the transmission of Coronavirus.

"We often find people not wearing masks properly. We request them to wear it properly. If anyone is found not wearing a mask, we provide them with a mask. But some people are adamant and they refuse to wear masks or are found flouting other safety norms," said a traffic cop.

On November 27, 3 new containment zones were demarcated in the city. Police are keeping a strict vigil in those areas to check the entry of outsiders.