Over 10.14 crore doses cumulatively given so far

KOLKATA: State on Wednesday administered around 3,95,172 Covid vaccinne doses taking the total number of vaccinnations in the state so far to 10,14,04,281. Around 6,44,03,050 first doses have been administered till Wednesday and around 3,70,01,231 second doses so far.



Meanwhile, two Omicron positive cases were found in the city on Wednesday. A 19-year-old boy, a resident of Alipore who came from London on Sunday was found positive with Omicron in the genome sequencing report. Another patient who had returned from Nigeria few days ago and admitted to a private hospital in the city tested positive to Omicron on Wednesday.

Another boy aged around 11 and a resident of Ballygung who came from Sweden on last Sunday has however tested negative for Omicron. Omicron tally of Bengal has reached 3 so far. The first victim of Omicron in Bengal, a 7-year-old boy who came to the city via Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi on December 11 had however tested negative for Omicron within 48 hours from arrival.

"We have received genome sequencing results of three samples on Wednesday. Among them two were found positive for Omicron while the other was found to be infected with Delta variant. Both the Omicron infected patients have been admitted to two different private hospitals in the city," said Director of Health Services Dr Ajay Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, single day Covid cases have gone up to 534 on Wednesday from what stood at 440 on Tuesday. On Monday the daily figure stood at 414.

State has seen a drop in daily fatalities on Wednesday as 8 Covid deaths were reported while on Tuesday the figure stood at 12. The number stood at 7 on Monday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,28,464 on Wednesday out of which 16,01,326 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Wednesday went up to 1.47 percent from 1.34 percent on Tuesday.

Around 36,370 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday. State has so far carried out 2,10,96,213 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 49:51 on Wednesday. The number of active Covid cases in the state dropped to 7,442 on Wednesday from what stood at 7,451 on Tuesday.

State Health department has laid stress on the completion of second dose vaccination for those whose due dates were over. Many people in the state were found reluctant to receive the second jab. State Health department has given priority in the vaccination in the rural areas. It had already taken up campaigns in the urban and rural areas so that people take the second dose before the due date.

In the wake of Omicron scare in the Bengal, the state health department has already alerted all the district health officials about the new strain of Covid that was found in various states.

The Centre also advised all the states to ramp up Covid testing and undertake effective survillance of international passengers after new Covid variant Omicron found in various countries.

As per government sources, less than one crore people of Bengal are yet to receive a jab. More than 30,000 people are getting first jab in the state while more than 4.5 lakh people are receiving second jab on a daily basis on an average.