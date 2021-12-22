Over 10.09 cr doses cumulatively administered in state so far

Kolkata: State on Tuesday administered 4,14,788 Covid doses taking the total doses administered so far in the state to 10,09,83,679.



It may be mentioned, Bengal on Monday had crossed 10 crore vaccinnations. State has so far administered around 6,43,73,046 first doses and around 3,66,10,633 crore second doses. State health department has also laid stress on the completion of second dose vaccinnation for those whose due dates were over. Many people in the state were found reluctant to receive the second jab.

State Health department has given priority in the vaccinnation in the rural areas.

It had already taken up campaigns in the urban and rural areas so that people take the second dose before the due date.

It may be mentioned here that around 19 lakh people have skipped second dose. All of them did not take the second dose on time. The state health department has already alerted all the district health officials about the new strain of Covid that was found in various states. In th wake of Omicron cases being reported in the country, the Centre advised all the states to ramp up Covid testing and undertake effective survillance of international passengers after new Covid variant Omicron found in various countries.

Around 5,287 common vaccination centers were operational in the state on Tuesday and 6,074 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far.