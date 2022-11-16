Over 100 temporary staff hired at Balurghat civic body

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress-run Balurghat civic body recruited temporary staff under Solid Waste Management System recently, the concerned Balurghat civic body Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra informed.



"The process for recruiting the temporary staff under Solid Waste Management System was conducted successfully. We had prepared a list of successful candidates under this category. The staff were recruited in two categories under this system. A total number of 47 candidates were recruited as Nirmal Sathi workers and another 61 candidates were recruited as Nirmal Bandhu workers," Mitra said.

According to him, an advertisement regarding the recruitment was published on August 18.

"Both the temporary workers will be paid on the basis of day-to-day wages. The Nirmal Sathi workers will get Rs 303 per day while the Nirmal Bandhu workers will receive Rs 202 per day as wages. A selection committee was constituted in order to recruit the workers. The entire procedure has been completed already," he said.

Mitra said a training measure had already been conducted for the workers, who either joined as Nirmal Sathi workers or as Nirmal Bandhu workers. "A proper training programme was conducted on November 16 in our Subarnatat conference hall where the newly recruited temporary workers participated. Both the workers will be involved in taking garbage including both perishable and non-perishable articles through door-to-door visits of the civic residents. Mass awareness activity and reporting will also be a part of their work," he said.

Mitra said the recruitment was conducted as per instruction of State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) and State Urban Development Department."We are focussing on the cleanliness drive across the civic areas covering all 25 wards. The drains and the roads are cleaned on a regular basis. Both Nirmal Sathi and Nirmal Bandhu workers will help us for this purpose," he said.