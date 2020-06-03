Over 100 Shramik Special trains reach state in one month

Kolkata: Amid nationwide lockdown to prevent Cornavirus, over 100 trains carrying migrant workers and tourists have entered Bengal from different states across the country between May 1, 2020 and June 1, 2020.



"108 Trains (Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway and Northeast Frontier Railway) have arrived at Howrah and other stations in the state. It is difficult to say the exact number of Sharmik Special train passengers (migrant workers and stranded tourists in different states) have come to the state," said an official of Eastern Railway.

According to sources, a Sharmik Special train carries around 1,200 passengers. More than two lakh people are expected to return Bengal from different states in these trains. The returnees were medically screened before they were sent to their home districts by state-run buses for mandatory quarantine.

The Eastern Railway further pointed out that eight pairs (UP and Down) of Special Trains have started running from Monday. This apart, few stoppages of few special trains have also been withdrawn for few trains commencing journey with effect from June 4, 2020.

These stops are Parasnatha, Koderma, Barddhaman, Durgapur, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Barharwa, Falakata, Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Farakka, Barabhum, Joychandi Pahar, Burnpur, Chittaranjan.

"We are running nine pairs of Special Trains originating from Howrah, Shalimar, Tatanagar and Ranchi towards Mumbai, Yesvantpur, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Secunderabad, Danapur, Barbil and Patna with effect from June 1, 2020," said an official of South Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that the Shramik Special Train passengers are being provided with food and drinking water in various strategic points by Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The originating states provide adequate security at the designated station to

ensure that only those passengers who have been cleared by the state government can travel.