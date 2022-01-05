Over 100 docs in Cal Med College test +ve; 22 infected in N Bengal Med college

Kolkata/Darjeeling: More than 100 doctors, nurses and health workers have tested positive at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in the past 5 days. Most of them have been undergoing treatment at home isolation while some doctors have been admitted to the same hospital.



In another development, Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya, cricketer and former state minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla and Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo have also tested positive for Covid. Supriyo has been infected with Covid for the third time. Supriyo's wife and his father also tested positive.

Meanwhile, Raj Chakraborty tweeted that Subhashree and he had tested Covid positive and they were in home isolation.

Poet Srijato Bandyopadhya has tested positive for Covid for the second time. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's uncle, nephew, sister-in-law have also been infected with Covid. They are in home isolation.

Dalmiya was admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. He developed symptoms like fever and his RT-PCR report "has come positive with high viral load", he stated in his social media post.

Shukla tested positive for Covid on Tuesday and he is in home isolation. Supriyo on the other hand said in his Twitter handle: "Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients. Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I hv to buy it on-the-spot. Hw can the EWS

afford it? (sic)."

Rising number of infections among the doctors in various hospitals has become a cause of concern for the health officials.

Meanwhile, more than 22 doctors, students and nurses have tested Covid positive at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri.

This includes three nursing superintendents also. Medical college authorities have been urged to prepare rotation based roster of doctors to handle the situation. Chittaranjan Seva Sadan Hospital restricted OPD admission of patients at the Gynecology, Obstetrics and Pediatric departments from Tuesday as around 70 per cent of the health care workers have been infected with Covid.