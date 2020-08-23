Over 100 BJP workers join TMC

Kolkata: More than 100 workers joined Trinamool Congress leaving BJP in Cooch Behar on Saturday.

The 100 workers, who joined Trinamool Congress on Saturday, are from Dhangdinguri area in Cooch Behar II block.

District Trinamool Youth Congress president Avijit Dey Bhowmick handed over the party flag to the workers in front of the district party office.

According to the district party leadership, a section of these workers went to BJP after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. But they have realised the mistakes and returned to Trinamool Congress.

In the past few months thousands of people joined Trinamool Congress in the district. Trinamool Congress leadership claimed that the workers have realised that only Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can ensure further development of the state and can maintain the tradition and heritage of Bengal.

At the same time infighting in BJP and distrust on the party's leaders is another cause behind their return to Trinamool Congress, Trinamool Congress leaders claimed.