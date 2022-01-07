Over 10 crore people vaccinated in Bengal, next 15 days crucial: Mamata

Kolkata: Urging people to strictly follow all Covid protocol, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that the next 15 days will be extremely crucial with Covid cases rising in Bengal.



The state logged 15,421 new Covid cases, 1,399 more than Wednesday and 19 fresh fatalities, the state Health bulletin mentioned.

Banerjee also urged everyone to follow Covid norms and mandatorily wear masks and use sanitisers. The Chief Minister did not rule out enforcement of stricter curbs if the situation worsens. During a press conference at Nabanna on Thursday, Banerjee also announced that over 10.77 crore vaccinations have been completed in the state.

"There have been 45,417 infections in the last seven days. The next 15 days are very crucial. I request everyone with folded hands to please wear masks and use hand sanitisers. We have to be very careful in the next few days. Everyone should abide by the restrictions imposed by us. This virus is less harmful but it is spreading extremely fast and so we have to be very cautious. If we see a deterioration in the current situation then further restrictions will be enforced," Banerjee said.

She added that RT-PCR tests will be conducted at all the inter-state bordering areas so that people entering West Bengal by road get themselves tested for Covid. RT-PCR tests will also be mandatory for people coming to Bengal from any other state.

Banerjee directed the police to strongly handle the situation whenever there's a tendency to flout Covid norms among certain sections of people. She urged men to wear caps and women to cover their hair while venturing out. "Use hand gloves and if not, at least sanitisers," she added.

Banerjee stated that 14,000 cases are being recorded daily of which 6,000 are from Kolkata. As of date, 403 places have been earmarked as containment zones.

Banerjee informed that the newly appointed Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Goyal has tested Çovid positive. "My CP, DC (South) and many senior officers of Kolkata Police are infected. Even my two drivers have tested positive. Many offices are operating completely in work from home mode. In such a situation it is advisable to opt for such a mode," she said. She further urged to dissuade from spreading any rumours related to COVID-19. "Some days back, there was a rumor that I have been affected by COVID-19. There were more than 500 phone calls, asking whether I have been affected with COVID-19. If it has really happened, you should have known. There is nothing to hide," Banerjee told reporters at Nabanna. Elaborating on infrastructure developed by the state government to combat Covid, Banerjee said 194 Covid hospitals have been identified and 32,268 beds are ready. At least 2,000 such beds are occupied.

"Usually fever persists for three to five days. So the Government of India has recommended seven days of quarantine. Don't be afraid. Use masks, hand sanitisers and maintain social distance. More and more people are recovering in home isolation with the help of doctors," she added.

She further added that an average of 60,000-61,000 samples are being tested every day. The discharge rate is 96.85 per cent, which means that people are recovering very fast while the fatality rate is 1.18 per cent, she said, adding that a survey would be done to ascertain the age group that is most impacted and facing death due to the virus. Currently, a total of 30,881 people are in home isolation.

Reiterating her demand for more vaccines, Banerjee said: "We still have 40 per cent people to be fully vaccinated. How can we start booster doses unless the second shots are completed. We want more vaccines. I had already said that we require 14 crore vaccines."

According to her, a total of 10,77,64,007 people have been vaccinated in West Bengal, of which, 6,54,04,132 are fully vaccinated and 4,19,03,737 got their first dose while 4,56,138 people aged 15-18 got their first dose since January 3.

Banerjee held the Cabinet meeting virtually with eight ministers being present at Nabanna to attend it. Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, Labour minister Becharam Manna, Women & Child Development & Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja, Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh, Law minister Moloy Ghatak and Cooperation minister Arup Roy were present at the state Secretariat. Banerjee asked the ministers to remain at their respective constituencies and ensure that people follow Covid rules.