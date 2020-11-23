Over 1 Lakh passengers avail Metro services on Nov 18

Kolkata: Post resumption of services, Kolkata Metro Railway registered the highest number of passenger count on November 18 as the daily ridership crossed 1 lakh. The passenger count on the first day of resumption of services after lockdown was 20,000. However, there has been a gradual increase in the passenger count over the past few days.



Suspended in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the metro services resumed after a gap of 176 days on September 14.

"On Wednesday (November 18, 2020), the total passenger count was 1, 01, 091. The passenger count in the North South line was 1, 00, 589 and East West line was 502," said an official.

Last week, the daily passenger count varied between 85,000 and 1, 01, 091.

On November 17, the total number passengers who availed the service was 91, 679 (91, 286 passengers in the East- West line and 393 passengers in the North South line).

On November 19, the total number passengers who availed the service was 94, 436 (94, 041 passengers in the East-West line and 395 passengers in the North South line).

Last week, the Kolkata Metro Railway started running 38 additional services in the North-South corridor. At present, the Kolkata Metro Railway is running 190 services (95 UP + 95 DN) instead of 152 services on the North South Corridor from 08.00 am to 10.00 pm. Senior citizens, female passengers and children below 15 years can now travel on Metro without having to avail e-passes.