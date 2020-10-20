Outsiders barred from 150-yr-old Puja

Kolkata: The Durga Pujas held in houses of erstwhile zaminders, many of whom are more than 150-years-old will be organised in 2020 without people visiting the premises.



The Pujas will be held only in the presence of the family members and outsiders will not be allowed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past few years many people from Kolkata and its neighbourhood used to visit these places to attend the traditional Pujas.

The Durga Puja at Cossimbazar Rajbari in Murshidabad started 250-years-ago. Kumari Puja is held at the Rajbari on Saptami, Ashtami and Nabami. The Durga Puja in the house of Kalikapur zamindar family is 300-years-old. Due to the pandemic the family is not allowing any outsider this year and the puja will be held in low key. The Durga Puja in the house of Mou Khira zamindar in East Burdwan is 400-years-old. The 350-year-old Durga Puja at Biswas para Sri Sri Gopinath Jeu Durgapara will become a family gathering this year. The specialty of the idol is that it has four hands and is called Joy Durga. A senior official of state Tourism department said over the past few years the traditional Durga pujas are becoming popular and many people are visiting them to enjoy the serenity.

The pandemic has changed the entire scenario in 2020 and all of these Pujas will be held in low key. Even the family gathering will be thin.