Outrage against BJP for not doing work in party controlled Gram Panchayat

Kolkata: The residents of Ghoksadanga village under Mathabhanga II block in Cooch Behar district have staged a movement against the BJP controlled Gram Panchayat (GP) for not carrying out any development work in the area.



The villagers alleged that in the past two years Rs 12 crore have been allotted for the development of rural roads and various other projects. But the GP is not carrying out any work. The situation becomes worst during the rainy season when the roads become full of potholes and waterlogged. The villagers find it difficult to out of their homes.

The matter has been brought to the notice of the Panchayat Pradhan and the Block Development Officer (BDO). Local people alleged that the BDO does not receive their telephone calls and refuses to see them. The matter has been reported to the district magistrate.

Local people alleged that the BJP controlled Gram Panchayat has refused to do any work as most of the villagers are Trinamool Congress supporters.

The panchayat members blame the TMC not releasing the fund.

Local people said they have crossed checked with the district administration who have informed that in the past two years Rs 12 crore have been released.