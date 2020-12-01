Outer structure of Esplanade Metro Station completed

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRCL), the implementing agency of East-West Metro Corridor, has completed building the outer structure of Esplanade station. The station, similar to Delhi's Hauz Khas station, will act as a connecting link between East –West Corridor, Joka-Esplanade Corridor and North- South Corridor.



The engineers and workers have started block work which involves the construction of system rooms and ticket counters. It will have four tiers – mezzanine level (for ticket counters), upper concourse, lower concourse and the floor level (platform level). The Esplanade station is spread over 30,000 square meter area.

The East West Metro corridor, which will connect Salt Lake Sector V with Howrah Maidan, is 16.6 km long. The East West Metro has 12 stations – Howrah Maidan, Howrah, Mahakaran, Esplanade, Sealdah, Phoolbagan, Salt Lake Stadium, Bengal Chemical, City Center, Central Park, Karunamoyee and Salt lake Sector V.

The first phase of East West Metro connecting the city's tech hub of Salt Lake Sector V with the Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) was inaugurated by Railway minister Piyush Goyal on February 13, 2020.

In October 2020, he virtually inaugurated the 1.665 km stretch of Phoolbagan Metro Station.

However, the entire stretch of East-West Metro is likely to be completed by December 2021. While the initial project cost calculated in 2009 was Rs 4,874, it was again revised at Rs 6,500.