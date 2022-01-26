Out of 689 cases, probe pending in 2: SIT to HC

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Tuesday took on record the latest status report filed by the state-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pertaining to the post-poll violence case. The next hearing is scheduled on February 28.

The counsel appearing for the SIT informed the bench that 689 cases had been registered initially and that on the last date of hearing investigation was pending in 12 cases. However, till date investigation is pending only in 2 cases, the counsel informed further.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajrashi Bharadwaj, during the hearing, was apprised by Additional Solicitor General Y.J Dastoor (appearing for the CBI) that a total of 51 cases had been initially registered, out of which 48 cases had been referred to by the NHRC committee constituted by the court. Three cases had been registered on the basis of individual complaints.

In 20 cases, chargesheets had been filed. Out of the 20 cases, in 18 cases an application had been filed under Section 173(a) of the CrPC for further investigation.Additional Solicitor General Dastoor further submitted that three cases had been transferred to the SIT. Currently, 28 cases are still under investigation by the CBI. On Monday, the CBI transferred a new case to SIT. Out of 290 complaints, 104 FIRs had been registered, in 11 cases closure reports had been filed, 62 charge-sheets had been filed and 8 cases were under probe. The court was also informed that 23 cases was sent to CBI for investigation.