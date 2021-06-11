Out of 500 towers at Sukhobrishti, only 90 under CCTV vigil

KOLKATA: The incident of firing, in which two dreaded criminals from Punjab, were gunned down by the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Wednesday, has brought to light major security lapses at Sukhobrishti Housing Complex, developed by Shapoorji and Palonji.

Out of 500 towers at the housing complex, only 90 are under CCTV surveillance. According to the residents of Sukhobrishti, despite the housing complex had come up around eight years back, the housing complex authority did not make any arrangements for security purposes.

After the Wednesday incident, residents were feeling insecure as the two residents associations that exist inside the housing complex are not entitled to be informed about the occupants of the flats.

Sourav Mukherjee, member of one of the residents associations, on Thursday claimed that a section of brokers maintain cordial relationships with some of the officers of the Shapoorji authority for which document submission process are suspected to be avoided.

Mukherjee further informed that they were planning to discuss with the local police to sort out the matter about how the documentation process can be made mandatory before letting any flat on rent.