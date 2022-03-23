Out of 296, ground water fast depleting in 136 blocks: Survey

KOLKATA: Kalyan Rudra, Chairman of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board and a river expert in the country quoting data from the State Water Investigation Directorate (SWID) on Tuesday said that out of 296 blocks where ground water was surveyed, in around 136 blocks the ground water level is depleting at an alarming rate by 20 centimeter.



Kalyan Rudra was speaking at a special session, "Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible" organized by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce on the occasion of World Water Day 2022.

Rudra said SWID has carried out a survey and examined the ground water level in 296 blocks. The report reveals that in 136 blocks the water level is going down at an alarming rate.

He also pointed out that rainfall patterns have been changing fast and there is unusually concentrated rainfall. And hence there is unusually concentrated rainfall there will be less recharge of water affecting the farmers.

Earlier there was a rainfall pattern when it was almost sure that the state would receive a certain amount of rainfall throughout the year. But now the same amount of rainfall has been received in a few days. There is also a tendency of delayed rainfall as a result the cultivation of the farmers is also getting delayed. Almost all the rivers except Hooghly river go almost dry during summer. If the situation continues, the time is not too far when Hooghly river will also turn dry, Rudra warned.