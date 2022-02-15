Out of 106 wards, Trinamool wins 91 in Asansol municipality

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) recorded a landslide victory in Asansol Municipal Corporation and retained it for the second consecutive time.



Out of 106 wards in Asansol Municipal Corporation, TMC candidates got elected in 91 wards while the BJP, Left Front Congress and Independent candidates got 7, 2,3 and 3 seats respectively.

In 2015, Trinamool had won 74 out of 106 seats of Asansol Municipal Corporation. The Left Front had bagged 17 seats. BJP had got only 8 seats. The Congress had managed to bag 3 seats. But, this time Trinamool Congress alone managed to get 91 seats. BJP has got 7 seats, while 3 seats went to Congress. The Left Front has got only 2 seats. In the 2015 civic polls, Trinamool's vote share was 46.32 per cent, which jumped to 63.61 per cent this year.

Malay Ghatak, state PWD and Law minister said: "Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee had telephoned and congratulated the winning candidates.

Trinamool candidates were defeated in 15 seats and now attempts will be made to win the hearts of the people of these wards by carrying out more development work he said." Ghatak said the main thrust area would be proper solid waste management. The newly-constituted civic board will prepare a comprehensive plan to remove garbage.

Ghatak said the overwhelming response of the people during the campaign had indicated that TMC would come back with a thumping majority.

Asansol, the railway and industrial town, had become a red bastion since the Left Front came to power in 1977.

The Asansol Municipal Corporation was set up in 1985 and the CPI(M) used to control the area. Trinamool won the civic body in 2015.

Meanwhile, the BJP had established its power in Asansol and its candidate was elected in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, the sitting MP Babul Supriyo resigned from BJP and joined Trinamool.