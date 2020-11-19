Our workers told to keep watch over outsiders' divisive activities: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress workers have been instructed to intensify vigil against outsiders who may try to engineer riots or create trouble to destabilise society, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Trinamool Rajya Sabha member said on Wednesday.



"We are keeping a close tab on the 'Chatri Vahini', whether they have come here to instigate riots, indulge in horse-trading or play divisive politics. Our workers have been instructed to intensify vigil," he added.

Roy said Mamata Banerjee had put an end to the red terror and negative politics

of the Left Front government in 2011.

"People of Bengal had seen the red terror and the state was fast witnessing a downward trend in health, education and other sectors.

In the past 10 years, Banerjee has carried out extensive development in Bengal despite the huge economic burden that had been left behind by the erstwhile CPI(M) government. Banerjee had not only established peace but also carried out progressive projects in the state."

Without naming any political party, Roy said: "the outsiders do not know the history of Bengal. From the Battle of Plassey till date, various movements, including social upheavals have taken place here, teaching us to pay highest regards to the masses."

He added: "Trinamool has given the highest respect to people coming from all cross-sections of society and will not give up its ideology at

any cost."

He alleged that the outsiders were "trying to terrorise people, including policemen. People of Bengal have seen the negative politics for more than three decades and will give a befitting reply in the 2021 Assembly elections," he maintained. It may be recalled that Dilip Ghosh, the state BJP president, had warned policemen at a public meeting in West Midnapore last week that "either they should rectify themselves or they will have their place in the burning ghat."

Roy said outsiders are trying to implement the Gujarat model in Bengal. "We never say that we will implement the Bengal model in Gujarat or any other place in India."

He said a careful study of the Gujarat model needs to be made. "In 2019-20 financial year in the health sector, the budget went up by 6 per cent in Bengal as against 4 per cent in Gujarat. During the same period, the education budget went up by 12 per cent in Bengal as against 5 per cent in Gujarat.

There are 88 lakh MSME units in Bengal against 33 lakh in Gujarat. In Mahatma Gandhi National Rural

Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, 28 crore man-days have been created against 3.5 crore man-days in Gujarat in 2019-20, 2020-21."

He further added that people of the state are politically very conscious and will thwart any attempt to disturb the peace.