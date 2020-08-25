Our govt works with complete transparency without any political interference: Mamata

Kolkata: Reacting to the allegations raised in terms of procurement of medical equipment to fight the Covid pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said: "Our government works with complete transparency without any political interference in the functioning of any department of the state government."



She said while addressing the virtual review meeting of four districts — Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas — from Nabanna Sabhaghar.

Stating that all tasks have been carried out following the set protocols despite facing the dual crisis of Covid and aftermath of super cyclone Amphan, she maintained: "Some are even raising questions on the amount invested to procure masks. I would like to ask them how much has been deposited in your "take care fund". They must answer the same before raising questions before others. We have received around Rs 150 crore in the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund and we are grateful to people for the same. But no one knows how much they have collected for the same."

Without naming anyone, Banerjee said: "There are some people who keep shouting as they have no constructive. With clearances given to the state Finance department, it has posted its officials in every department to undertake audit ensuring proper utilisation of funds. So there is complete transparency in the functioning of the state government in the past nine years compared to that during CPIM's 34 years rule."

"I can assure that it is the only government where there is no political interference and all departments work independently. In case of any grievances, we carry out the necessary inquiry. Enquiry is conducted even after receiving a letter from a common man. It is also undertaken if it is against any minister or secretary," she said.

Raising the issue of supplying faulty test kits to Bengal, the Chief Minister said: "ICMR had to take it back and some foul play behind the procurement of the faulty test kits cannot be ruled out. So one must answer that from where the same was actually procured."

Mentioning about the difference in a situation during a disaster with that of normal time, the Chief Minister said: "What will be its use if medicine and injections are bought after the death of a patient?" She said that there was no political interference in the execution of any tasks related to fighting against Covid as it was collectively done by the Chief Secretary, Finance Secretary, Health Secretary and Disaster Management secretary.

She attacked the Centre reiterating that it still owes Rs 53,000 crore to Bengal and Rs 4500 crore as GST compensation. "No one has helped us and never even tried to know how the situation was handled to ensure timely procurement of medical equipment to fight against COVID-19," she added.

Though Banerjee did not name anyone while addressing the issue, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had raised the allegation of irregularities in the procurement of medical equipment to fight against Covid.