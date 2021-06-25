Our govt committed to holistic dev of Alipurduar: Mamata

KOLKATA: At a time when some BJP MPs had demanded the creation of a Union Territory out of eight North Bengal districts even as the saffron party declined to support such views, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday assured that her government would always remain "committed to the holistic development of Alipurduar."



It was Banerjee's initiative that led to creation of Alipurduar as the state's 20th district on June 25 in 2014. "On this day in 2014, Alipurduar became the 20th district of Bengal. My best wishes to the people of Alipurduar! Govt. of West Bengal shall always remain committed to the holistic development of the district," Banerjee stated in a tweet.

Alipurduar was carved out of Jalpaiguri, consisting of Alipurduar Municipality and six community development blocks including Madarihat–Birpara, Alipurduar I and II, Falakata, Kalchini and Kumargram. People from different communities, including Rajbangshi, Rabha, Metch, Santhals, Madasia, Bodo, Toto and Oraons reside in the district, which also shares the border with Assam. It also shares an international border with Bhutan.

Creation of the separate district helped in better administrative steps to ensure an overall development of the area where tea cultivation is a major source of livelihood. The Chief Minister visited the district several times since its creation. She held administrative meetings ensuring implementation of all state government schemes starting from Kanyashree to Swasthya Sathi.

People of Alipurduar were largely benefitted with implementation of "Cha Sundari" project. Under the project, construction of 3,690 pucca houses is going on in full swing. These houses will be handed over to the homeless tea garden workers, mainly in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. Each house is being built at a cost of Rs 5.90 lakh and consists of two bed rooms, one kitchen, one common room, one toilet and one toilet. The state government has already sanctioned Rs 210 crore to build the houses each of which measures about 385 square feet.