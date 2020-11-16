Our family will never forget CM's support & help for my father's treatment: Poulami

Kolkata: Urging all to celebrate her father's life instead of bidding him adieu in tears, Soumitra Chatterjee's daughter Poulami Basu expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for standing beside them like a family member during the most critical time.



"I am grateful to the Chief Minister and her government. They have taken care of my father with all respect and honour. Our family will never forget the support extended by her (Chief Minister) to ensure best treatment of my father," Basu said while addressing the mediapersons, in presence of the Chief Minister outside the south Kolkata's private hospital where the actor breathed his last at 12.15 pm on Sunday.

The Bengal government took up the entire responsibility of the thespian's treatment who had received the 'Banga Bibhushan' award. Banerjee almost every day inquired about his health condition and had also set up an expert committee for the actor's treatment.

Announcing the programme of the veteran actor's last rites, Basu further said her father has lost the battle despite all efforts by the state government, doctors and the hospital authorities. But, he will always remain alive in people's hearts. "We will celebrate his life and I will urge all not to get swayed by his death to be in pain. Instead follow his life as an ideology," she said, sobbing.

Banerjee visited the hospital along with the state Youth Services and Sports minister Aroop Biswas, minister of state for the Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen and Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay soon after receiving the news of the passing away of the legendary actor, who had made his debut with Satyajit Ray's Apur Sansar in 1959.

It was around 2 pm when Chatterjee's mortal remains were taken to his Golf Green residence where his wife Deepa Chatterjee, former badminton champion, paid her last respect.

The mortal remains were kept at Rabindra Sadan for around two hours from 4 pm. Thereafter, it was taken to Technician Studio.

People from different walks of life including Tollywood actors paid their homage to Chatterjee at Rabindra Sadan before joining the procession accompanying the hearse up to Keoratala crematorium.

The Chief Minister along with other senior ministers also joined the procession as a mark of respect to the thespian. An immortal Rabindra Sangeet Aguner Parashmoni Choao Prane, one of the favourite songs of the departed actor, was sung during the journey to the crematorium.

People of all ages stood silently along the road holding candles to pay respect to the departed soul. Left leaders including Biman Bose and Sujan Chakraborty also took part in the procession.

The funeral rites of Chatterjee were performed with full state honour accompanied by gun salute.