Original state BJP workers neglected, courtesy virtual Chakraborty & Twitter Malviya: Ritesh Tiwari

KOLKATA: After BJP suspended Ritesh Tiwari, the dissident leader took to social media on Thursday to criticize Amitava Chakraborty, organising secretary of state BJP, and Amit Malviya, head of the IT cell of the party. Uploading the resignation letter of BJP's North Kolkata vice-president Sunita Jhawar, Tiwari tweeted: 'Sunita Jhawar a 5 times @BJP4India councillor is a classic example of neglecting original @BJP4Bengalworkers.This the picture of Whole West Bengal. Courtesy Virtual Chakraborty and Twitter Malviya. Nobody is further required to eliminate #BJP if these two continue.'



Meanwhile, the infighting between the old guards and newcomers in BJP in Jhargram district took a new turn as

the old guards put the party office under lock and key on Wednesday evening.

The old timers alleged that they had not been included in the newly-constituted district committee.

Those, who had joined BJP from Trinamool Congress and other political parties, had been given key posts, they alleged.

The old timers went to Gopiballavpur and put the party office under lock

and key. They tore off posters and brought down the party flag. The old timers alleged that the newcomers were responsible for erosion of the party in Jhargram district.

Experts said the party was fast losing ground.

Meanwhile, Tiwari criticised the Alipurduar unit of the party for appointing Bhaskar Dey, who had left the party in June 2021, as the vice-president.

Dey said he had left the party as he did not know that to get "tickets one had to pay money and provide women to the leaders."

He said he had left the party in June 2021 but he had been made the vice-president just to malign him.

Referring to this matter, Ritesh Tiwari tweeted: "It is a shame to include a person in the district committee who had left the party long ago."