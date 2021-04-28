Organs of 'brain-dead' doc retrieved

Kolkata: After the family members of a 64-year-old doctor — who was declared brain dead — gave consent to donation, his organs were successfully retrieved on Tuesday at a private hospital in the city. The doctor was a specialist in Gynaecology and Obstetrics.

The donor, Dr Amiya Bhusan Sarkar, who was posted at Purba Midnapore District Hospital, had met with a road accident on Thursday and suffered brain hemorrhage. He was initially treated at Midnapore and later shifted to a private hospital off EM Bypass on Friday. Dr Sarkar was declared brain dead on Monday. The rare AB blood group of the donor posed a challenge to the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO) and the private hospital. His liver was sent to Artemis Hospital in Gurgaon. The kidneys were given to the Command Hospital and RN Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences. The heart was sent to another private hospital in Howrah, skin to SSKM Hospital and the corneas to a private eye hospital in the city.