Organisers to preserve Durga's sketch by CM

KOLKATA: Members of the Ballygunge 21 Palli have taken the move to preserve the picture of Maa Durga that was painted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to the Puja mandap.



The painting of the Chief Minister was the centre of all attraction at the Puja pandal of 21 Palli.

It was on October 7, the day after Mahalaya, Banerjee had inaugurated the Puja of 21 Palli and on the same day she had sketched an image of Maa Durga.

Unlike usual canvas and painting brushes, the Chief Minister here painted the image on a slate using a chalk pencil.

The move has already been initiated to preserve the image. At the same time, the chalk pencil that the Chief Minister used to paint the image is also going to be preserved.

Secretary of the Durga Puja committee Moloy Biswas said that the slate containing the painting would be preserved and would be put inside a frame.

According to the organisers, the chalk pencil is also getting preserved using necessary chemicals.

It would also be put inside a frame and would be kept round the year inside the club house of 21 Palli.

The Chief Minister also designed the cover of Jago Bangla's festival number containing a sketch of Maa Durga. She drew the same picture at 21 Palli.

The Durga Puja organisers were taking the move to initiate the process to preserve the image at the earliest.