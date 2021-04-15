Organisational prowess key for TMC in Rajarhat-Gopalpur seat

Kolkata: The crucial electoral battle between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP in Rajarhat-Gopalpur constituency has become a prestige fight for both the parties and it is difficult to predict the result till the last EVM is counted.



The election in the constituency will be held on April 17.

TMC has dropped the two time MLA and former minister for Technical Education Purnendu Basu and nominated singer-turned-politician Aditi Munshi. BJP on the other hand has fielded veteran party leader Samik Bhattacharya.

Rajarhat-Gopalpur is a traditional Left seat from 1969 when Sailen Das was elected as a candidate of the United Front. Later, Rabin Mondol who was the Chief Whip of Left Front (LF) was elected from the seat.

TMC established its control over the area from mid-1990s by taking the side of the farmers and fishing 'bheri' owners who opposed the acquisition of land and water bodies to set up New Town by the Left Front government. Purnendu Basu, an important figure in the movements against the Left won the seat in 2011 and consolidated TMC's control over the area.

While visiting the area one feels that there is a strong undercurrent of polarisation politics. BJP has clandestinely played the communal card and is trying to woo the people belonging to the SC and ST categories and those who came to Bengal from East Pakistan after Independence. BJP is very active in the refugee colonies at Jagatpur, Amarpalli, Khudiram and the colonies at Nagerbazar.

On the contrary, Aditi Munshi's strongholds are the Muslim dominated areas of old Rajarhat like Atghara, Hatiara and vast areas surrounding Haj House. The Muslims were the original inhabitants of the area and they are wholeheartedly backing TMC.

In the evenly poised battle, Trinamool has an edge over BJP because of its organisation coupled with the immense popularity of the candidate. Munshi's husband Debraj Chakraborty is a popular figure in the area and has a strong organisation behind him and is working for Munshi. Aditi is a popular Kirtan singer and her style of singing is appreciated by the Matuas, SC and ST people who have pocket votes. Political experts said this pocket's vote would be divided between BJP and TMC. As BJP has a weak organisation, it could not launch door to door campaign and is relying on roadshows which was attended by the national leaders.

Samik Bhattacharya said: "BJP will put up a stiff fight. People are fed up with Mamata Banerjee government and the anti-incumbency factor will play a major role in deciding the fate of BJP."