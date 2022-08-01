Organisation seeks custody of pets confined in Arpita's flat

KOLKATA: 'Voice for the Voiceless', an organisation that looks mostly after deserted pets, has given a letter to the Enforcement Directorate urging it to give custody of the dogs that are confined in Arpita Mukhherjee's flat.



Copy of the letter has been given to the Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal.

Abhijit Mukherjee, president of the organisation said they were deeply concerned about the nine dogs that have been confined in the flat for the past eight days since Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested.

The dogs are kept in one of the flats in Diamond City where Mukherjee has three flats. Mukherjee used to keep costly dogs which she had imported. There are nine dogs that include Graeat Danes, German Shepherd Dog, Husky, Labradors and Cocker Spaniels.The dog trainer when contacted said his contract will come to an end on August 15. "I really do not know who is giving them food. They used to go for a walk every day. They need to be looked after carefully."Mukherjee said they would not spare ED if something untoward happens to the dogs. The organisation is planning to go to the High Court seeking its intervention to save lives of the innocent dogs.