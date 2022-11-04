Oral health awareness & screening to be held at Duare Sarkar camps

Kolkata: State health department has given much emphasis on the campaign relating to oral health awareness and screening which will be carried out throughout the state as an integral part of the phase V of "Duare Sarkar" initiative.



Oral screening will be carried out in all the wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) with the help of 'Mobile Dental Clinic'. People will get the facilities of oral screening at their doorsteps as a part of the overall initiative of "Duare Sarkar". State health department has directed the Principal of the Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital to utilize the 'Mobile Dental Clinic' in the KMC area where dental surgeons would be utilized on rotational basis. In order to ensure that oral screening is conducted smoothly as a part of the "Duare Sarkar" campaign. The Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoHs) in all the districts have been directed to prepare a roster as per the published schedule and venue of the camps with a minimum engagement of at least two dental surgeons or faculties twice a week.

The probable date and venue of "Duare Sarkar" camp for this purpose may be finalised in consultation with the concerned administrative authority, says an order issued by the Health department on Wednesday. Concerned officials have also been asked to arrange support staff for the 'Mobile Dental Clinic in liaison with the Principal of Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital.

According to data, in Bengal, there are around 3 lakh cancer patients out of which 1 lakh are suffering from oral cancer. In 91 per cent cases oral cancer has been caused by consumption of tobacco in various forms. In Bengal over 48 percent of people above the age of 15 consume tobacco while around 16 per cent smoke. Around 49 percent men in Kolkata consume tobacco in various forms. In India around 38 percent above the 15 consume tobacco in any form.