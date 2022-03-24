'Opposition trying to malign state's image'

KOLKATA: Condemning the violence at Rampurhat, painter Subhaprasanna said the incident was an attempt by the Opposition parties to damage the image of the state government at a time when it had geared up to improve the infrastructure and portray a positive outlook in the national forum.



Earlier, eight charred bodies were found after the murder of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) deputy leader Bhadu Sheikh in the village near Rampurhat.

According to the painter, the incident was a mishap and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was taking all the necessary steps to arrest the culprit. Already, 11 persons were arrested in this connection.

Subhaprasanna said: "The incident is condemnable, but the way the Opposition parties are trying to blame the government is equally indecent. Putting blame on the government does not solve a crisis."

He added: "I urge all the people in the locality, the Opposition parties, to maintain peace in the area as it was found that many people are fleeing from the area as they are frightened after the incident."

According to Subhaprasanna, revenge is not a solution to solve others' problems. "If we think ourselves to be Bengalis, we have to rise above revenge politics," he added.

The deaths led to massive political instability in the area as miscreants burnt down 10 houses following the killing of the TMC leader. Post-Nandigram and Singur, Subhaprasanna, along with filmmaker Aparna Sen, theatre personality Saoli Mitra, lyricist Nachiketa and poet Joy Goswami, had turned to the TMC. The artist, a former Leftist himself, has been the most vocal of the brigade, speaking out against the Left and its atrocities at rallies and public gatherings.