Opposition parties move HC to seek re-polling for KMC

Kolkata:The BJP and CPI (M) on Monday approached Calcutta High Court, seeking re-election for Kolkata Municipal Corporation.



Debolina Sarkar, CPI (M) Ward number 2 candidate, urged the court to accept a petition as the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election was allegedly not conducted in accordance with the order of Calcutta High Court.

Vandalism and violence in some booths had been reported during the election on December 19, 2021, the opposition alleged.

Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava granted them to file the petitions. The next hearing of the case will be held on December 23.

It is learnt that BJP approached the Calcutta High Court after State Election Commission (SEC) rejected saffron party's demand of re-conducting the KMC polls.

On December 14, the Calcutta High Court had directed the SEC that CCTV surveillance be maintained in every booth for the KMC polls to be held on December 19.

The court also said electronic surveillance should be ensured in strong rooms where EVMs will be stored following the elections.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj, directed installation of CCTV cameras and maintenance of surveillance in all polling booths during the 144-ward KMC elections.

The Calcutta High on Friday rejected an appeal by the BJP against a single bench order which directed that the state police - and not Central forces - will provide security for the KMC election.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj directed that the SEC, with the help of the state authorities, would take all possible measures to boost

the confidence of voters. The bench said that area domination and route march be conducted in a planned manner and directed the state government to fully comply with its earlier order on installation of CCTV cameras in each polling booth. TMC has declined allegations of violence during the KMC polls.