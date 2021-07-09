'Opposition must work together to ensure Centre clears Bengal's dues'

KOLKATA: Taking a dig at the Centre for turning 'make in India' to 'sell India', Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee on Thursday also urged the Opposition (BJP) legislators at the state Assembly to work together and ensure the state's dues get cleared by the Centre.



The Parliamentary Affairs minister stated that the Centre had kept Bengal deprived of Rs 60,000 crore. He urged the Opposition to work together to get the same cleared from the Centre. "There may be ideological differences. But Oppositions can also not hinder from taking steps to get the dues cleared that will be essential for the state's development. Sonar Bangla slogan was sought. Then, it can also be done if you want to build sonar Bangla," Chatterjee said.

The minister strongly criticised the Modi-government for closing of lakhs of industrial units across the country and turning crores of people jobless. He has also stated about the Centre's failure to provide data on migrant labourers when the issue was raised in the Parliament. "We want to get rid (of the BJP) government in 2024," he said.

While taking part in debate on the state Budget, Chatterjee said: "Basically the Centre is collecting revenue from the state itself and depriving the same. Despite all odds, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is ensuring development of Bengal. Around 6.8 lakh industrial units were closed across the country. It is around 36 per cent of the total industrial units in the country. The PSUs are also getting closed. What does it prove? It shows that 'make in India' has now become 'sell India.'

In reply to an issue raised by BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury in connection with migrant labourers in Bengal, Chatterjee said: "The Centre did not provide any data related to migrant labourers when the issue was raised in the Parliament. They had said no data was available. Then how come you all are coming up with so much related data?"

Meanwhile, the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharya moved a privilege motion against Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for passing derogatory comments about the Speaker.