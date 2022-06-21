Oppn mulling Yashwant Sinha as possible candidate

Kolkata: The name of Yashwant Sinha is likely to come up as a Presidential candidate at the meeting of the Opposition parties convened by Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on Tuesday. The matter assumes significance with Gopalkrishna Gandhi on Monday backing out of the Presidential elections.



In a statement issued on Monday, Gandhi said: "Having considered the matter deeply I see that the Opposition's candidate should be one who will generate a national consensus and a national atmosphere beside Opposition unity. I feel there will be others who will do this far better than I. And so I have requested the leaders to give the opportunity to such a person."

According to sources, some Opposition parties have decided to extend support to Sinha in the President elections. Sinha is presently the all India vice-president of Trinamool Congress.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee will not attend the meeting on Tuesday. However, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be present.

On June 15, the TMC chairperson had held a meeting with the Opposition parties at the Constitutional Club in Delhi and proposed the names of Pawar, Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi as the probable candidates for the President's post from the Opposition camp.

Pawar had declined the offer saying he was happy to continue his service for the wellbeing of the common people. Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir was passing through a critical phase and his efforts were required to navigate these uncertain times.

The selection of the joint Opposition candidate is a tightrope walk as diverse views of the regional satraps make it difficult to reach a consensus.

Kovind's tenure as President will end on July 24 and his successor will assume office the next day.