Operations to resume at three tea estates in Jalpaiguri after a gap of about 10 years

DARJEELING: Two separate bipartite meetings between tea garden management and workers represented by Trinamool Cha-Bagan Shramik Union (TCBSU,) in the office of the Additional Labour Commissioner in Siliguri resolved to reopen three closed tea gardens of Jalpaiguri.



"It is a historical day for the tea industry. Under the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee steps are being taken to reopen closed tea gardens. Surendra Nagar, Red Bank and Dharanipur tea estates of Jalpaiguri will be reopening after years," stated Mohammad Rizwan, Additional Labour Commissioner.

There are more than 1500 workers in the three gardens. Workers were also present during the inking of the agreements.

Surendra Nagar Tea Estate situated in the district of Jalpaiguri was abandoned in 2013. Government had terminated the lease of the tea garden on November 14, 2014.

M/s Sushil Tea Pvt. Ltd. will be running the tea garden. "The garden will resume operations on August 11, 2022 by Sushil Tea. 65 per cent of due wages/ salary and bonus of the eligible workers will be paid in 3 installments. Payment of gratuity will be completed on or before December 2023. Factory will become operational by the beginning of next season in 2023," stated the Additional Labour Commissioner.

Red Bank tea estate in Jalpaiguri was abandoned on October 19, 2013. Lease was terminated on November 21, 2014. The garden will resume operations also under M/s Sushil Tea Pvt. Ltd on August 11, 2022. All dues including PF, Gratuity will be paid. 65 per cent of the due wages will be paid in installments. Ambulance and a school bus will be provided.

Dharanipur tea estate in the Jalpaiguri district was abandoned on October 21, 2013. The lease of the garden was terminated on November 18, 2014. M/s Grin Tea Trading Pvt. Ltd will be starting operations of the garden on August 1, 2022.

Due bonus for 2012-23 will be paid before Holi 2023. Gratuity will be paid with effect from January 2023 and will be completed by December 2023 at least at Rs. 5 lakh per month.

The company will also provide school bus and ambulance for workers and their families.