Operations to resume at Howrah Jute Mill in August

KOLKATA: More than 3,500 workers of Howrah Jute Mill heaved a sigh of relief with the assurance of lifting of suspension of work notice prevailing in the mill from May 11 after a tripartite settlement on Tuesday.

The mill will open up with the withdrawal of suspension of work from August 7 and production will start from August 16.

More than 17 jute mills in the state have closed down in the last four months mainly due to scarcity of raw materials. Senior officials of the Labour department including minister Becharam Manna conducted a series of meetings and 12-13 jute mills have already opened up.

There are around four jute mills mainly in North 24-Parganas and one in Howrah, which are still closed.

"Four jute mills in Howrah have already opened up. The Premchand Jute Mill is the only one which is yet to open. We are hopeful of opening it up soon," Ashis Sarkar, Joint Labour Commissioner, Howrah said.

A meeting regarding Premchand Jute Mill is scheduled on July 29.