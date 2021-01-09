OPDs of AIIMS Kalyani to be partially operational this month

Kolkata: The outpatient departments (OPDs) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani are set to be made operational partially from the later half of the current month. The indoor services will be available before September this year.



Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken initiatives so that AIIMS can be set up at Kalyani in Nadia district. The State government had provided land for setting up of the premier institution, which would benefit people from the state and also from the North East.

The hospital has been set up at an approximate cost of Rs 1,200 crore. Around 960 beds would be available at the hospital built over 197 acres at Basantapur area in Kalyani, around 2kms from NH-12.

According to sources, the OPDs would be made fully operational within April. It would take some more time to make the entire institution fully operational.

The limited OPDs will start with facilities like medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, ENT, psychiatry and dermatology.

It will start with 300 beds initially. The number of beds will be increased gradually. Classes of the first batch of MBBS started in Kalyani Medical College last year with 50 students. AIIMS started at the Kalyani Medical College initially and later shifted to the campus. AIIMS Kalyani is expected to get its own helipad later.