OPD services begin at CNCI's Rajarhat campus

Kolkata: The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) has started OPD services from its new campus at Rajarhat on Wednesday. The OPD services will initially cater to patients requiring surgical interventions and medical oncology as well. The basic diagnostics facilities will be made available followed by daycare chemotherapy services, said a statement.



The Institute is currently functioning from its existing campus on S P Mukherjee Road. It is a premiere centre for cancer treatment and research in the Eastern region.

Keeping in view the burden and need for more facilities for affordable and quality cancer care services, it was decided to set up a much bigger facility in the form of a second campus of CNCI at Rajarhat in Kolkata, said Dr Sankar Sengupta, Medical Superintendent of the hospital. "When fully functional, the second campus of CNCI will be a state-of-the-art 460 bedded cancer treatment centre, offering high quality and affordable treatment options to the people in various specialities of oncology," it read.

The construction of the new campus of the CNCI at Rajarhat has been jointly funded by the Centre and the state government. With the OPD services starting from the new campus, the Institute will be able to cater to a larger number of cancer patients from various parts of Eastern India.