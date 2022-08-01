Onus of ensuring smooth functioning of House depends on incumbent as well: TMC

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Monday said the onus of ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament also lies on the ruling dispensation, adding that the party will continue to protest and raise public issues.



The statement from the party comes after BJP leaders hit out at the Opposition over disruptions in both Houses of Parliament.

"The onus of ensuring the smooth functioning of the house depends on the incumbent as well! We'll continue our protest till Shri @narendramodi led Central Govt. becomes humble enough to register the grievances of the public at large," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said in a tweet.

"Your suspensions & threats won't silence us," it added.