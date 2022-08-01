Onus of ensuring smooth functioning of House depends on incumbent as well: TMC
New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Monday said the onus of ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament also lies on the ruling dispensation, adding that the party will continue to protest and raise public issues.
The statement from the party comes after BJP leaders hit out at the Opposition over disruptions in both Houses of Parliament.
"The onus of ensuring the smooth functioning of the house depends on the incumbent as well! We'll continue our protest till Shri @narendramodi led Central Govt. becomes humble enough to register the grievances of the public at large," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said in a tweet.
"Your suspensions & threats won't silence us," it added.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Special episode' of 'Run BTS' to premiere on August 161 Aug 2022 3:15 PM GMT
'Ek Villain Returns' collects Rs 24 crore in the first weekend1 Aug 2022 3:13 PM GMT
Mumtaz says she misses acting, will do a project if makers offer...1 Aug 2022 3:12 PM GMT
Korean star Lee Jong-suk on 'Big Mouth': Hope fans find it worth the...1 Aug 2022 3:11 PM GMT
In high spirits1 Aug 2022 2:29 PM GMT