Only those delivering on promises are rewarded: Mamata

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on the saffron brigade on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said highhandedness and relentless attempts to spread hate politics are the primary reasons which have led to the downfall of the BJP in the recently concluded Delhi election.



Before leaving for Bankura to address party functionaries, she congratulated AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as soon as the initial election results were out. "All set to win Delhi Election 2020 with a thumping majority yet again. Leaders playing on faith through hate speech and divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded," Banerjee tweeted.

While addressing the gathering at Bankura, she said she had congratulated Kejriwal over phone as well. It has been learnt that Kejriwal has invited her to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Banerjee said the people of Delhi have given a befitting reply to the hate politics spread by BJP throughout the country, adding: "Everywhere the party is spreading hate politics and is trying to divide the Indian society."

She further said: "They are beating up students everywhere who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and are trying to induce fear psychosis across the country."

She added that the people of India want to live in peace and harmony and are against division. "For ages, various communities and religious groups have lived peacefully in our country. But the BJP is trying to destroy the social fabric of our nation. The people do not like this highhandedness and arrogance and so have voted against them," Banerjee added.

Stating that the financial condition of the country has gone down from bad to worse under the BJP regime, she said: "No attempt has yet been made to address the real issues."