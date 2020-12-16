Only state can work out permanent solution for Hills: Mamata

Darjeeling: "We will work out a permanent political solution, the BJP will not. It is not possible for them," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in context to the Hill impasse addressing a mammoth rally in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday.



In a run up to the 2021 polls, Mamata Banerjee is on a campaign tour of North Bengal. Addressing a rally in the tea belt she brought up the Gorkhaland issue. "The BJP only lies, just before every election the BJP promises Gorkhaland and wins in the Hills. I do not give false assurances so I do not win. However, I would like to thank my Hill brothers and sisters as they have now understood BJP's drama and lies. We will work out the permanent political solution. The BJP won't," claimed Banerjee. She further stated that the BJP has been constantly provoking unrest and tension between the Hills and Terai-Dooars. "We will not allow this. The Hills has its own space, the jungles of Terai-Dooars have their own space. Let them coexist peacefully," she said.

Incidentally, Hill political parties have been demanding an early permanent political solution to the Hill impasse. With both the factions of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha pinning their hopes on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her assurances on Tuesday was welcomed by them.

"I on behalf of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and people of Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills ardently applaud and thank your gesture. You have rightfully understood the issues of Gorkhas. Besides we would like to ensure that the development of our hills is moving in a positive direction. We also want to tell you that peace and tranquility of the area is our utmost priority," stated Anit Thapa, General Secretary, GJM (Binoy) reacting to her statement.

Both Thapa and GJM President Binoy Tamang rushed to Kolkata on Tuesday on an "emergent" assignment stated Keshavraj Pokhrel, spokesperson. Party insiders claim that they will be holding a meeting with TMC top brass in Kolkata to workout strategies for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Political strategist Prashant Kishor could also be meeting the duo.

The other faction has also welcomed the CM's statement. "We welcome her statement. The BJP has only given false assurance on both the permanent political solution and according scheduled tribe status to 11 Gorkha sub communities. But we believe in Didi. We

hope she will initiate the process at the earliest," stated Roshan Giri, General Secretary, GJM (Bimal.)

Meanwhile, a GNLF team led by President Mann Ghising rushed to Delhi on Monday. They are scheduled to hold talks with Union Home

Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday on the permanent political solution.