Only passengers with valid tickets to be allowed inside railway station

Kolkata: Passengers with valid tickets will only be allowed in the platform premises after the resumption of normal train services.



"Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of the trains will be strictly followed. Passengers with confirmed tickets will enter the railway platform," said Sheelendra Pratap Singh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sealdah.

After arriving at their destination, the passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state or union territory.

Automatic thermal screening arrangements will be made at big stations such as Howrah and Sealdah. According to sources, unauthorized hawkers will not be allowed at the platform.

This apart, stationary and food stalls at the platform will also be kept closed. Special RPF and GRPF team will be deployed at the station to keep an eye on passengers not maintaining the physical distancing norms.

There will be automatic kiosks for masks and sanitisers at the station. Special barricade will be done at the Platform premises.