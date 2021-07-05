Only one 'rath' for all deities at Mayapur

KOLKATA: Digressing from the age-old tradition, ISKCON will take out only one 'rath' (chariot) for the holy trinity of Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra at Mayapur in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

A team of 50 persons has been set up to pull the 'rath' and prepare 'bhog' of Jagannath. However, the devotees can see the function online. In the pre-Covid situation, nearly two lakh people used to visit Mayapur during the 'Ratha Yatra.'

ISKCON will not take out any 'rath' in Kolkata. In Mahesh, the traditional 'rath' will not be taken out in view of the pandemic. However, the puja and other ceremonies will be observed as usual. The fair, which is organised during the 'rath yatra', has also been cancelled.