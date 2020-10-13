Only deserving & genuine voluntary teachers be regularised in GTA schools, demands TMC

Darjeeling: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded that only genuine and deserving voluntary teachers be given appointment in the schools under the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).



The demand comes in the wake of a verification committee of the education department, GTA, to start scrutiny of voluntary teachers for the regularisation process from Tuesday. "The verification committee will start the process of scrutiny and regularisation of voluntary teachers of the Junior High, High and Higher Secondary schools in the GTA area from Tuesday. Our demand is that genuine and deserving candidates who have worked in the schools for prolonged periods be regularized. Let the genuine candidates not be victimised. In the past we had received numerous complaints of undeserving candidates being appointed," alleged Shanta Chettri, MP, Rajya Sabha. A five member TMC team met the Principal Secretary, GTA on Monday at Lal Kothi, the GTA Secretariat in Darjeeling and submitted a memorandum. The team consisted of MP Shanta Chettri, TMC Darjeeling (Hill) president LB Rai; Spokesperson NB Khawas; Suman Gurung from Kalimpong and Mingma Bhutia from Kurseong.

They further demanded for the implementation of School Service Commission (SSC) in the Hills. Incidentally a separate SSC was in existence for the Hills which remains defunct since 2003. "There are many educated and qualified youth in the Hills who want to take up the profession of teachers. The SSC

needs to be implemented at the earliest so that the aspirants from the Hills also get a level playing field," stated NB Khawas, Spokesperson, TMC (Hills).

Along with this the TMC team demanded that the applicants for the job for primary school teachers be called for interviews. "In 2019 the District School Board invited applications for job in primary schools under the GTA. Thousands of applications came in but the aspirants haven't been called for interviews till date. We demand immediate interview of the said applicants," added Khawas.