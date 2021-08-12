Only 6 fatalities reported in a day; fresh cases stand at 700

kolkata: Single-day Covid fatality dropped to 6 on Wednesday from what remained at 12 on Tuesday. Daily Covid infection slightly jumped on Wednesday as the figure touched 700 from 639 on Tuesday.



The recovery rate remains at 98.15 per cent while the fatality rate was registered at 1.19 percent on Wednesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,35,699 out of which around 15,07,278 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far. As many as 746 people were discharged from different hospitals on Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.49 on Wednesday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.79. Bengal has so far carried out 1,62,09,825 Covid sample tests out of which around 47,011 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Around 18,258 people have so far died of Covid across the state. As many as 89 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 78. Darjeeling has seen 71 new cases. In the past 24 hours, Coochbehar has reported 33 new cases, Hooghly 28 new cases, South 24-Parganas 63 and Howrah 57. North 24-Parganas has seen 1 Covid death on Wednesday while Kolkata and South 24-Parganas and Howrah each have reported no death. West Midnapore has seen 1 death, Nadia 3 and Kalimpong 1.

Around 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been still functional in the state out of 196 are run by the government. There are around 23,947 earmarked Covid beds in the state and 2,861 ICU/HDU beds. Health department has so far addressed 20,89,489 general queries so far out of which 2,589 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,39,746 people so far out of which 1,388 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 564 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 21 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.