Only 50 from each Puja committee allowed at Red Road Carnival: Police

kolkata: Kolkata Police have informed the Puja committees that are taking part in the Red Road carnival on Saturday about the norms and instructions, which must be followed accordingly.



On Thursday at a meeting in the Alipore Body Guard Lines, several senior IPS officers from the rank of Joint Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner were present.

During the meeting, police informed that only 50 persons from each committee will be allowed at the carnival.

They can either walk along the vehicles carrying the idols or can also perform. For the purpose, only 3 minutes will be allowed. Puja Committees will have to reach the Red Road by 11:30 am on Saturday. Only three vehicles will be allowed for each of the Puja committees to carry the idols.

The Puja committees have also been informed that no music will be played from the vehicles. Instead, if any Puja committee wants to play any theme song or any specific song, that must be given to the controlling centre located at Red Road.

The song will be played when the Puja committee will pass through the main portion where dignitaries and spectators will sit.