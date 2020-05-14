'Only 2.2% PPE kits, 3.3% N-95 masks of the total sent to Bengal'
Kolkata: The Centre's indifference towards the Bengal government has once again been revealed after it has been found that only 2.2 per cent Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and 3.3 per cent N-95 masks of the total number of these items distributed in the country were sent to the state.
The matter came to the forefront after it was discovered in an affidavit recently submitted by the ICMR authorities at Calcutta High Court. The affidavit was submitted in connection with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that was filed in connection with Bengal's situation related to COVID-19.
It has been revealed that the Centre has distributed around 14.32 lakh PPE kits across the country till the last month. But, only 2.2 per cent of the same was sent to Bengal. Similarly, 46.7 lakh N-95 masks were distributed in the country while only 3.3 per cent was sent to the state.
Till April 30, around 31,000 PPEs were received by the state from the Centre while slightly more than 1.5 lakh N-95 masks were sent to Bengal.
This comes at the time when the Mamata Banerjee government took the initiative to become self-reliant in the production of the PPE kits, masks and hand sanitisers by engaging its own MSMEs and Self-Help Group sectors, with which around 7.27 lakh PPE kits were manufactured and distributed. More than 8.78 lakh has been ordered. Around 3.66 lakh N-95 masks have also been manufactured and distributed.
It has been stated in the affidavit that 1.27 lakh kits to test swab samples were sent directly to the state government while 50,356 kits were sent to NICED.
