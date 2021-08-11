Online training: State-run Civil Services Study Centre inks MoU with PU Alumni Association

Kolkata: The state-run Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Presidency Alumni Association to assist in running online training courses, mock tests, mock interviews and webinars towards preparation of aspiring candidates from Bengal for the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE).



The Presidency Alumni Association would be providing suitable subject-based faculty for the training programmes, without any financial consideration, as may be required from time to time. It would also assist in the preparation of training schedule and in preparation of questions and correcting answer sheets.

The association shall also make resource persons available for conducting mock-interview or counselling sessions.

The MoU would become effective from August 15 and would remain in force up to two years, unless terminated in accordance with the provisions or extended by mutual consent.