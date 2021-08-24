Online: KMC clears routine mutations in 2-3 days

Kolkata: Various services like mutation, building plan sanction, trade license that have been made online by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have evoked good response from the citizens of Kolkata.



The civic body since the launch of online mutation—18 months back—received about 33,782 applications for mutation and majority of them have already been cleared. The average time taken for handing over mutation certificate is 20-25 days depending upon the nature of work.

The highest number of applications 21,181 have been received for simple routine mutations which are cleared in one or two days.

Applications for apportionment, separation and amalgamation have been to the tune of 10,930, 1,632 and 39 respectively.

"We are revamping the process of online mutation for rendering services even faster," a senior Kolkata Municipal Corporation official said.

As per records, 542 applications have been received for online building plan sanction that was launched in March- April. About 183 applications have already been cleared.

The average time taken for sanction is 36 days and the entire exercise required for such sanction — like survey for road alignment carried out by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, water supply, clearance by Fire and Emergency Services, Pollution Control Board and airport/monument has been integrated in the online platform.

The building plan sanction in physical mode took almost a year in most cases. The online trade licence service that was launched in September 2020 has received 71,000 applications and demand payment has been made for 14,343 cases.

"As soon as a trader applies with Aadhaar card or equivalent documents along with proof of ownership, the demand is generated. There is option to pay immediately or at a later stage. The trade licence is generated immediately but KMC conducts random checking for verification," the official added.

The online water connection service which has been launched very recently has seen 12 applications. In this case the timeline for approval is 7 days but usually it is being disposed of in six days. The applicant receives intimations through e mail and sms on the status of application and requirement of document if any during the stage of application and sanction.